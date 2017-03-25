Hudson musician featured as Minnesota Varsity artist
Flutist Elizabeth Kleiber of Hudson has been selected as a 2017 Minnesota Varsity Featured Artist.
The program is run by Classical MPR and features each of the selected artists' recording throughout March.
Five of the Featured Artists will perform at the Minnesota Varsity Showcase Concert on April 30 at the Fitzgerald Theater. Artists are chosen by public votes. To vote for Kleiber, visit www.classicalmpr.org/story/2017/03/20/minnesota-varsity-showcase-round-voting.