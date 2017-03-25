Search
    Hudson musician featured as Minnesota Varsity artist

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 1:00 p.m.

    Flutist Elizabeth Kleiber of Hudson has been selected as a 2017 Minnesota Varsity Featured Artist.

    The program is run by Classical MPR and features each of the selected artists' recording throughout March.

    Five of the Featured Artists will perform at the Minnesota Varsity Showcase Concert on April 30 at the Fitzgerald Theater. Artists are chosen by public votes. To vote for Kleiber, visit www.classicalmpr.org/story/2017/03/20/minnesota-varsity-showcase-round-voting.

    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

