    The Phipps Dance Company hosts showcase performances

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 7:00 a.m.
    The Phipps Dance Company’s showcase featured several styles including tap, classical ballet and more.1 / 5
    Lainey Hanson dances during a performance by The Phipps Dance Company.2 / 5
    Members of the Phipps Dance Company open the showcase performance.3 / 5
    The Phipps Dance Company performed during their showcase. The company includes 16 auditioned dancers. (Photos by Rebecca Mariscal)4 / 5
    The Phipps Junior Dance Company performs during the showcase. The junior company features dancers ages nine to 13.5 / 5

    The Phipps Dance Company took the stage to celebrate its 12th season with its showcase event featuring styles from musical theater to tap to classical in the Black Box Theater. The Phipps Junior Dance Company also performs, celebrating its fourth season.

    Performances are at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2.

    Led by director Christina Leines and associate director Stephanie Campbell, the auditioned company features 16 dances ages 13-18. The junior company is led by Mackenzie Lewis and is for dancers ages 9 to 13.

    This season features several guest choreographers including Joe Crook, Zoe Henrot, Lewis, Bre Poliak and Tracy Vacura.

    ---

    Online: http://thephipps.org/

    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1066
