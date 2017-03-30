The Phipps Dance Company hosts showcase performances
The Phipps Dance Company took the stage to celebrate its 12th season with its showcase event featuring styles from musical theater to tap to classical in the Black Box Theater. The Phipps Junior Dance Company also performs, celebrating its fourth season.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 2.
Led by director Christina Leines and associate director Stephanie Campbell, the auditioned company features 16 dances ages 13-18. The junior company is led by Mackenzie Lewis and is for dancers ages 9 to 13.
This season features several guest choreographers including Joe Crook, Zoe Henrot, Lewis, Bre Poliak and Tracy Vacura.
