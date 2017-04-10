Seasons on St. Croix tops Best of Wisconsin list

"We were very pleased. It was a surprise," Seasons owner Ruth Misenko said.

Misenko said the recognition came at a good time, as the gallery staff looked for motivation as they come out of the winter and move toward spring.

"It was like 'oh, they do love us, OK,'" she said.

The variety that Seasons Gallery offers is one of the reasons Misenko thinks it earned the recognition.

"It is a really wonderful eclectic mix of local, regional and national artists," she said. "I think that it appeals to a variety of sensibilities."

The focus of the gallery is on local and regional artists, and Misenko said the gallery takes the time to support artists. She values quality, and helps convey the appreciation and connection the artists work to create.

"Artwork is an expression. This is an expression of an individual," she said.

Misenko said she strives to make the gallery warm and friendly, focusing on hospitality.

"We're a very accessible gallery," she said. "It's an easy place for people to come."

The gallery is event-driven, and holds First Fridays celebrations that feature different art topics, hosts an annual plein air painting event and takes part in the St. Croix Art Opener Studio Tour.

Seasons first opened in the summer of 2000. Misenko said she had always had an affinity for art, even while working in the school district.

"It has always been a seed in my mind," she said.

She finally reached a point where she knew it was time, so she did her homework and settled on Hudson. With the recent downtown revitalization at the time, Misenko said she felt the art-inclined Hudson, with the nearby Phipps and University of River Falls art program, would be receptive to the idea.

"If you're going to do this it has to happen now," she said. " I just felt that Hudson really was a wonderful location."

Though she said the work has been challenging over the years, looking back Misenko said she is satisfied with how far the gallery has come.

"People still enjoy the experience," she said.

And Misenko enjoys it as well, with the recognition on the 10 Best list an added bonus.

"I'm just tickled," she said. "It's one of those little perks along the way.

Others on the list include the James Watrous Gallery in Madison, the Tory Folliard Gallery in Milwaukee, Lemon Street Gallery in Kenosha and Sampson Art Galleries in Black River Falls.

"I feel like we're in good company," she said. "They really did their homework."