'Stuart Little' at Old Gem Theater

E.B. White's classic book, "Stuart Little" has captured the imaginations of children for generations.

In the Old Gem's production, we follow the exploits of Stuart, a small mouse, as he struggles for survival in a very big world. Born to a family of humans in New York City, Stuart rides buses around town, sailboats in Central Park, and he even becomes a substitute teacher for a day.

Throughout his unpredictable adventures, Stuart shows us that he is a noble mouse. He respects his mother, looks out for his friends, and is always willing to help anyone in need, except, perhaps his arch nemesis, Snowbell the cat.

"Stuart Little" is part of the Old Gem Theater's Youth Season which includes shows that are performed for schools from Minnesota and Wisconsin. The show will be performed for school groups through June 9. Old Gem student actors are double cast so audiences can come more than once to enjoy how different actors portray roles distinctly.

The cast features youth ensemble members: Patrick Wagner of Hudson, Elise Marek and Lindsey Marek of Stillwater, and Abby Sauvola, Ruth Mottl, Hayden Bahneman, Abigail Fall, Stella Mottl, Nova Ouellette, Nova Kivi and Coba Darrow of New Richmond.

Adult professional company members include: Tom Monn of Woodbury, Minn., and Katherine Engel of St. Paul.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Limited seats are available at some weekday matinees. Email boxoffice@oldgemtheater or call 715-246-3285 or 800-886-8035 for details and reservations. The Old Gem Theater is located at 116 S. Knowles Ave., New Richmond.