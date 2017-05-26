Community collaboration colors Hudson

Paint is provided, and painters can reference a key for what colors to put where.

"It is just like a giant paint by number," Malanaphy said.

It all came together when Malanaphy, who had been eying the wall for a while, mentioned her idea to a worker at Ciranda.

"That wall was always really intriguing to me," she said. "I see a wall and I'm like that would be a great mural."

Turns out, Ciranda owner Hans Friese was already looking for artists.

"It'd be great to do a mural there because it's such a nice wall space," he said. "Like a canvas."

Wanting to keep it in the community, Friese was looking for a local artist.

"It was just very fortuitous," she said.

The theme of the mural focuses on pollinators and the nature that surrounds the local community. Ciranda is a company that provide organic, non-gmo and fair trade ingredients for organic food and personal care products. With the company's focus on sustainability, Friese wanted a mural that mirrored the company's values of caring for the planet.

"A mural that gives a positive message and is in harmony with what we do," he said.

Malanaphy said she felt it was important to include the community in the work, rather than taking it all on herself. The more people who participate in public art projects, the more they'll notice other art projects.

"When people from across the community have participated it is a way to make art more prominent," she said. "There's ownership on the part of a lot of people and pride."

In the past couple weeks, the work has already seen a response from the community. Malanaphy side a wide range of participants have stopped by to paint, from kids to adults, and other have shown support as they drive by.

"It's empowering," Malanaphy said. "It's really cool to see kids empowered especially."

Friese said he was happy to see such a positive response.

"We're excited that this is happening," he said. "We love our community. We're grateful to be here."

Anyone is welcome to join in, and Malanaphy said it's designed so that everyone can participate easily.

"Really people shouldn't be intimidated by it," she said.

Coloring of the mural is expected to be done by the beginning of June, when Malanaphy and a few others will go back to finish off the details.

"People can come paint as long as it is not done," she said.

Once the project is complete, Malanaphy said she already has her eye on a few other spaces around town.

"Maybe we'll find another wall to paint," Malanaphy said.

Contact Malanaphy at lizmalanaphy@gmail.com for more information.