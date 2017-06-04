Friends of the Library sponsors bookmark design contest

This year's winners are Griffen Rabideaux of Willow River Elementary; Laney Heyer of North Hudson Elementary; Blake Oberle of Hudson Prairie Elementary; Sophia Green of Houlton Elementary; Cecilia Becken of Trinity Academy; Aiden Nelson of St. Patrick School; Addison Steep of River Crest Elementary; and Nils Dreier of E.P. Rock Elementary.

The contest winners and their parents, grandparents, siblings, other relatives and art instructors were invited to attend an awards presentation May 20 at the library. Designers of the winning bookmarks were each awarded a certificate of achievement, as well as prizes donated by Dough Boys Pizza, Dairy Queen, Culver's Restaurant and Friends of the Hudson Library.

Art instructors at the participating schools are Jodi Youngman at Willow River Elementary and Houlton Elementary, Kayla Rihm at Prairie Elementary, Cindy Burak-Gresmer at E.P. Rock Elementary and River Crest Elementary, Megan Gaworecki at North Hudson Elementary and River Crest Elementary, Tric Pieper at St. Patrick School, and Heather Mitchell at Trinity Academy. Bookmark designs were judged by watercolor artist Jeanette Richards, librarian Nicole Gelina and Hudson Prairie Elementary second grade teacher Julie Zamzow.

The eight winning bookmarks — one from each public and private elementary school — have been printed and are available at the library's first-floor and second-floor circulation desks for library patrons to pick up and use.