Local authors release new novels at Belle Vinez Winery

Madsen, of River Falls, is co-author with retired Cleveland Police Detective Karl Bort of the recently released "Angry Nurse," the second book in the Detective Nicholas Silvano crime thriller series.

W. Bruce Cameron, New York Times bestselling author of "The Midnight Plan of the Repo Man," said: "Fans of dark crime fiction will appreciate the unusual psychological twists in this mystery set in a mental ward. Bort and Madsen ground the world of the book solidly in the maddening bureaucracy of a big city hospital, leading the reader to believe if you weren't crazy when you checked in, you will be before long. I look forward to reading more from this innovative crime writing team."

James, of Hudson, writes contemporary and fantasy romance novels based on strong characters and lessons learned. Her most recent novel, "The Promise of Return," is the second novel in the "Dream or Reality" trilogy.

James has been quoted in TIME Magazine, a guest blogger for USA Today, and featured in Around Town TV. She has also taught classes for authors to help structure their journey.

Books will be available for purchase and signing at the event, or purchase a book ahead of time and bring it in for the authors to sign. Books are available in paperback and e-book versions on Amazon.com. Find "Angry Nurse" on Facebook at Bort-Madsen Books and "The Promise of Return" at www.BethMJames.com.

The authors' program will start at 7 p.m. Register to win a gift basket; must be present to win. For more information or directions, see www.bellevinez.com or call 715-426-9463.