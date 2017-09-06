See 'The Savannah Sipping Society' at The Phipps

Director Marcie Berg explains that "Savannah" is the story of four very different middle age Southern women who find themselves alone at this stage in their lives.

"It is a story about their journey to become friends, but it is not just about friendship. They all had the rug pulled out from underneath them and they need to find new meaning in life," Berg said.

Jennifer Allton of New Richmond plays Randa, a perfectionist and overachiever. Dot, portrayed by Megan Rowe of Minneapolis, is a new widow. Darcy McDowell of Stillwater is cast as the scandalous MarlaFaye, reeling from a recent divorce. Jinx, played by Mary Beth Arthaud of New Richmond, has her own issues to address, even though she tries to mentor the others.

The director speaks highly of this cast: "They are incredibly fun and work very hard. We laugh so much and have so much fun at rehearsals."

Berg comments, "It's hilarious and heartwarming. You will laugh and you will cry. It is a universal story that can relate to anyone who needs to find a new life for themselves."

Tickets are $26 for adults and $19 for students of all ages, with a $2 discount for seniors on the Sunday matinees. Discounts are available by purchasing season tickets. Reservations may be made by contacting The Phipps ticket office at 715-386-8409 or online at ThePhipps.org.

Champagne brunch cruise and theater packages are available for the Sunday matinees. Reservations may be made by contacting Afton-Hudson Cruise Lines at 651-436-8883 or online at AftonHouseInn.com.