Blown glass by Cudd at The Phipps

Cudd received his Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in 1999, studied studio glass there 2002-08, and was studio glass assistant at the university 2007-08. Although he has a full-time job in his family's business and is also a volunteer fireman, he is drawn to hot glass. Cudd cites as important influences Doug Johnson, Jim Engebretson, Dick Huss, Pat Casanova, Brian Lagesse, Michael Boyd, Jackson Schwartz and the UWRF glass studio students.

"Glassblowing has now become my life's passion. I am attracted to the mystical qualities of fluid glass. It is truly challenging to manipulate and persuade a media that you can't touch with your hands. Instead, I rely on different methods of shaping and forming the glass, such as wood blocks, wet newspaper and gravity. I love the emotions that come over me while coaxing the hot glass and its color possibilities into a unique beautiful piece of art. With each piece I create, I try to pass on my passion for glass to its new owner," Cudd wrote.

Cudd opens his studio to the public to share his love of glassblowing and encourage others to experience how sand is turned into something beautiful. He has exhibited his work at ArtReach St. Croix in Stillwater, Minn.; Hudson Hospital; Westfields Hospital in New Richmond; and River Falls Public Library. He also participates annually in Art on the Kinni in River Falls. Recent awards include Art on the Kinni (2015, honorable mention; 2012, artists' choice); and Wisconsin Regional Artists Association/Wisconsin Regional Art Program State Exhibition (2016, Headwaters Art League Award; 2015). Cudd's work is represented by artZ Gallery in Amery, Wis.; BreakAway Arts in Hastings, Minn.; Fine Line Designs Gallery in Sister Bay, Wis.; and Kelley Gallery in Hudson and Woodbury, Minn.

Galleries hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday; as well as one hour before and through intermission of all performances in The Phipps theaters.