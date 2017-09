1 / 5

Sue Soenen of Mound Prairie Baskets weaves a basket during the Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival Sunday. The event ran Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24 in Hudson.

Artist's booths filled the area at Lakefront Park on Sunday, Sept. 24 for the annual Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival. Work of all kinds was on display, from woodworking to painting to weaving.

Teagan Seguin paints a pumpkin at the Children's Miracle Network booth at Spirit of the St. Croix Sunday, Sept. 25 at Lakefront Park in Hudson. Plenty of kids arts and crafts were available throughout the weekend.