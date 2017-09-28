"I am happy to have been invited to work with EMSO and am looking forward to an exciting year together," Molloy said.

In addition to EMSO, Molloy is founder, director and teacher of HeartStrings Studio, located in River Falls. Molloy is also a member of the Cavatina String Quartet and Ensemble Con Brio. Her past orchestral experiences include assistant principal violinist in the Duluth Symphony Orchestra; concertmaster and soloist with the Eau Claire Chamber Orchestra; and concertmaster for the Chippewa Valley Symphony — where she made substantial contributions to the orchestra.

"I worked closely with the [Chippewa Valley Symphony] board, the conductor and the administration to bring positive change and growth," Molloy said. "I love being part of a group in which I feel I can contribute in this way, and I am hoping to explore such possibilities with EMSO."

EMSO Music Director and Conductor Elizabeth Prielozny Barnes said EMSO is thrilled to have Molloy as its new concertmaster. "Her great performing and coaching skills ... combined with her powerful work ethic and heartfelt connection to each musician she works with (makes) her a great choice to join EMSO's artistic leadership team."

Molloy will begin her tenure as EMSO's concertmaster with the first concert of the upcoming season, "A Mighty Fortress," which will present Mendelssohn's Reformation Symphony at King of Kings Lutheran Church in Woodbury on Sunday, Oct. 29. Further details about Molloy and the orchestra's 2017-18 season can be found at www.emsorch.org.