French for "outdoors," plein air painting is the act of painting outside. This method contrasts with studio painting or academic rules that might create a predetermined look. Artists will be located in areas around downtown River Falls and the Kinnickinnic River. Visit the library lower level for a map of artist locations the day of the event. Work created Oct. 7 will be featured in the River Falls Public Library gallery Nov. 11 to Dec. 15 in an exhibition titled "Waters Between Us," with an opening reception 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11.

In addition, the opening reception for "Under the Surface," underwater photography from Northwest Passage, will also be in the gallery 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7. Stop in and enjoy a hot coffee or cocoa. For questions, contact River Falls Public Library event and gallery coordinator Cole Zrostlik at 715-426-3496 or colez@riverfallspubliclibrary.org.