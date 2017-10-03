2018 Hudson Area Calendar now available

Club members had an opportunity to meet and thank the photographers. Sometimes the photo is sheer luck; more often it is the result of careful planning of the season, time of day, utilizing the best natural light, etc. The cover photos along with the monthly photos used in the calendar are copyrighted.

Production and selling of calendars has become a Hudson Home and Garden Club tradition. Money earned from sales is used for Hudson beautification projects readily seen by the community including both the outdoor and indoor gardens at the Hudson Area Library and exterior entry garden at the Phipps Center for the Arts.

Calendars are available for purchase at several Hudson retailers.

Hudson Home and Garden Club is a great place to meet others sharing the love of gardening. The club meets the first Tuesday of every month typically in the River Room of the Phipps Center at 1 p.m. Guests and potential new members are always welcome. Come and learn something new, participate in educational excursions, contribute to the beautification of the Hudson community, socialize and have fun.