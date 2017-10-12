River City Chorale seeks members for Christmas Chorale

The Christmas Chorale is open to all singers 16 years old and up. No audition is necessary, though previous choral experience (church, high school or community choir) is desired.

The chorale is under the direction of the River City Chorale's artistic director and conductor Andrew Haase. Vocalists hail from many communities on both the Wisconsin and Minnesota side of the St. Croix River.

Interested singers must register online at www.therivercitychorale.com. Participation dues are $35 per person and can be paid online at the time of registration or at the Music Pick-Up from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at First Presbyterian Church, 1901 Vine St., Hudson.

Rehearsals will be 7-9:30 p.m. Thursday evenings Oct. 26-Dec. 14 at First Presbyterian Church.

The chorale will perform along with the RCC Ensemble Singers and the RCC Youth Choir at two concerts at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Hudson.

More information on the Christmas Chorale, its programs and its choirs can be found at the organization's website, www.therivercitychorale.com. Questions regarding the Christmas Chorale can be emailed to therivercitychorale@gmail.com.