Art Crawl set for Saturday, Oct. 21

"It's a special time to patronize local businesses and see the work of our wonderful River Falls area artists while getting in some early Christmas shopping," said CAB president Steve Preisler.

Participating businesses include:Selah Vie Bistro, Kinniview Deli, Global M.A.D.E./Gallery 120, Second Chances, Kinnickinnic Clayworks, Rooms of Their Own, ReMax Synergy, Swinging Bridge Brewing Company, CrankWorx Bike Shop, Freeman Drug, Bo's 'N Mine, Second Star, Fox Den Books, Mei Mei Cookies and Creamery, Harmony Hair Design, Treasures from the Heart, Family Fresh Market and Art's House Gallery (CAB and River Falls Community Theatre headquarters).

There are quite a few new artists this year, said Art Crawl Chair Kay Fritz.

"I'm very excited to have new people, it's fun," Fritz said.

And she's also happy to welcome back returning artists, of course.

Artists new to the Art Crawl include Myan Briggs, Pat Nistler, Dee Schultz, Carol Benck, Shirley Jane Hobbs, Ken Brisson, Kevin Longmore, Anita Otteson, Karen Lee, Isaiah Shipp, John Oakgrove, Barb Hoffman, Reyne Branchaud-Linsk, Ann Lawton, and Matt Jorgensen.

Returning artists include Casey Beck, Matt Wilhelm, Doug Peterson, Jill Fritz, Allison Fritz, Bruce Lee and Jacob Eugene Vankeuren.

In addition four artists will be featured at Art's House. They are Eion Breadon, Charles P. Rader, Cheryl Maplethorpe and Pat McCardle.

In addition to viewing art, Art Crawl attendees can take part in a trivia game for a chance to win one of three $25 prizes from CAB.

Fritz said she learned quite a few interesting facts about local businesses while setting up the trivia game.

"I'd just like to say thank you," said Fritz, "to the businesses that are taking part, for allowing us to use their space."