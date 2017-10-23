River City Chorale presents 'Glorious Day' Oct. 28

The Ensemble Singers will perform choral pieces in a variety of styles from 21st century and late 20th century composers and arrangers. Selections include "Come to the Woods," with lyrics from a John Muir poem, and "Let My Love Be Heard," based on an Alfred Noyes prayer. Both are written by Jake Runestad, one of today's most performed young choral composers. Morten Lauridsen's "Prayer," which beautifully sets to music Dana Gioia's heartbreaking poem wrote after the death of Gioia's infant son from SIDS, and "Northwest Passage" by Z. Randall Stroope, a set of musical "poetic landscapes" written by American poets about the great Northwest of the United States.

The Ensemble Singers, under the direction of Andrew Haase, conductor and RCC artistic director, is the Chorale's auditioned choir and its 36 members hail from Hudson, Stillwater, the St. Croix River valley and the Twin Cities.

The group is in its fourth year and in addition to its home concerts, it has performed at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Mahtomedi, Minn., Christmas with Chorale, the Chorale's annual galas, and has joined the Hudson High School Chamber Choir in two concerts featuring requiem performances.

Admission to the concert is $10 for adults and $5 for students under 18. Tickets can be purchased at the church immediately prior to the concert or online at therivercitychorale.com.