Hudson Women’s Club to celebrate 100 years

There aren’t many organizations around Hudson that can boast of 100 years of continuous existence, but that is just what can be said of the Hudson Women’s Club.

Beginning in 1916, the club has been dedicated to promoting improvement in the home and the community. The club has raised funds and volunteered in support of health, education, the arts, historic preservation and those in need throughout the community.

The club is well known for providing the hanging flower baskets that adorn downtown streets each spring and summer and for their scholarships to Hudson High School Seniors, as well as financial support to the Hudson Senior Center, the Christian Community Home, The Phipps Center, Youth Action Hudson and the Hudson Public Library.

But a look back at the club’s history reveals a longstanding commitment to providing information and education on a wide variety of topics, international, national and local, at the club’s monthly meetings. Topics included suffrage, Republican and Democratic party platforms, the rise of Communism, property rights of women and from 1916, a discussion of the recent disturbance in Mexico.

Of today’s club, member Harriet Gushue wrote “In an increasingly impersonal world, the Hudson Women’s Club provides one of the basic human needs—the need for friendship and fellowship. It is as true in 2016 as it was in 1916. Friendships are formed as we work together to raise funds to donate to many organizations in and around Hudson and The Hudson Women’s Club truly is a “hidden gem” in our community. It is a catalyst for connection—making lasting friendships, networking, doing good in the community. Hudson Women’s Club has continued for 100 years to demonstrate its love for our beautiful river city of Hudson.”

The club will celebrate at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at The Phipps Center for the Arts. The event will include lunch and a program and is open to the public. Reservations are required. Contact Harriet Gushue at (715)377-0162 or via email at hkg97ia@gmail.com.