Weitkamp Park opening set for Sept. 22
The Weitkamp Park Universal Playground is set to open Sept. 22 after construction work is completed this month.
The grand opening for the park, which is designed for children of all abilities, was originally set for Aug. 11. Deb Andrews of the City of Hudson’s Public Works and Parks department said grading for the project was delayed, pushing the opening back to September.
Weitkamp Park’s Universal Playground project is a partnership by the City of Hudson and the Hudson Hospital Foundation. Funding came from both sources as well as community donations.