Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Weitkamp Park opening set for Sept. 22

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 3:54 p.m.
    A blueprint of the Universal Playground at Weitkamp Park shows the new features. The playground is designed for children of all abilities. (submitted photo)

    The Weitkamp Park Universal Playground is set to open Sept. 22 after construction work is completed this month.

    The grand opening for the park, which is designed for children of all abilities, was originally set for Aug. 11. Deb Andrews of the City of Hudson’s Public Works and Parks department said grading for the project was delayed, pushing the opening back to September.

    Weitkamp Park’s Universal Playground project is a partnership by the City of Hudson and the Hudson Hospital Foundation. Funding came from both sources as well as community donations.

    Explore related topics:Lifeevents
    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1066
    Advertisement
    randomness