Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue holds annual Doggie 5K

Dogs and their owners take off at the start of the 5K. Many of the runners and walkers brought dogs on leashes, in strollers and in carriers.

Cheers and barks rang through the park as the four- and two-legged friends of Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue took off from the starting line.

The Hudson rescue held its sixth annual 5K Doggie Day across the river in Minnesota at Lake Elmo Park Reserve Saturday, Sept. 24. This year’s event featured the yearly 5K along with a new 10K and Puppy Dash. Dogs were welcome to join their owners in the races.

“It’s definitely a family-friendly, pet-friendly event,” Jennifer Jensen, Coco’s event and program coordinator, said.

Adoptable dogs from Coco’s stopped by the event with their foster families. Some ran in the events while others cheered from the sidelines or enjoyed the attention from visitors.

This year the event drew roughly 300 visitors, according to Jensen.

“It started out pretty small but it’s growing each year. This year is the biggest,” Jensen said.

Jensen said many of the dogs and owners that come are Coco alumni.

“It’s fun seeing the past dogs come back and see how happy they are in their forever families,” Jensen said.

The day is the biggest fundraiser for Coco’s. This year’s event raised about $30,000, which will all go back into the rescue to help the dogs. Much of the funding will go towards the vet bill, which is more than $300,000 for this year, so far.

Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue opened in 2010 and has helped more than 3,000 dogs since then. It is a foster-based rescue that places all of its dogs in foster homes while they wait for adoption.

“We get to know the dogs,” Jensen said. “They’re living in our homes and we get to know them, know their personalities, their likes and dislikes and we can kind of match them up with a good family.”

Jensen said the shelter takes all dogs of all ages, breeds and sizes, and also takes on special needs cases. The rescue currently has 210 dogs and about 150 foster families.

“We do our best to get them the very best vet care they can have and get them whatever they need and then look for their forever homes,” Jensen said.

In addition to fundraising events like the 5K, the rescue has several programs that keeps it involved in the community.

Coco’s Senior Buddies started in 2013 and brings rescue dogs to a nursing home to visit with the residents. Jensen said it’s a program that helps both the residents and the dogs.

“It’s very good for the residents to be able to see the dogs and interact,” she said. “Its also very beneficial to our dogs to to get that extra socialization.”

The rescue also hosts its academy program that visits different groups and classes to teach kids about rescue. An academy day camp was held for the first time this summer.

“It’s a good way to get kids involved because we believe kids are the future of rescue,” Jensen said.

Another program that appeals to the kids is the rescue’s birthday parties. The joint venture between Coco’s and Angel’s Pet World allows kids to have their party at Angel’s with Coco’s dogs as special guests. Jensen said the kids love it.

“We’ve actually had adults looking into it too,” she said. “I think it’s something that all ages love.”

Jensen said it’s important for the rescue to be involved in the Hudson community, and to help the others that have helped them.

“We’ve had a lot of support from the community and we also want to give our support back,” she said.

If people want to support Coco’s, Jensen said they can adopt, foster, volunteer at events, in the office or with transport, help with fundraising or donate.

“We’re always looking for volunteers,” she said.