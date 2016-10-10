United Way St. Croix Valley and the Hudson YMCA are coming together to host the first Family Friendly River Run/Walk 5K at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Lakefront Park in downtown Hudson. Proceeds will benefit our hometown heroes — the Hudson Police Department, enabling them to purchase AEDs for their squad cars. Funds raised will also benefit healthy eating through the United Way's Food Resource Center and teen programming for the YMCA.

Online registration is now open at https://goo.gl/XP1Jo3. Registrations before Oct. 9 are $10 for 12 years and under, $30 for 13 and up and $50 for a family. Registrations from Oct. 9-15 are $15 for 12 and under, $35 for 13 and up and $60 for a family. Race-day registration is from 7:30-8:15 a.m. There will be male and female prizes in each age division: 12 and under, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 and up. Leashed pets and strollers are welcome and Catalyst Sports Medicine will be on-site for sport massage.

Event sponsors are Hudson Hospital & Clinic, St. Croix Valley Foundation and HealthPartners Power Up, which will provide refreshments.

For more information and to register, visit https://goo.gl/XP1Jo3, or contact United Way St. Croix Valley at (715)377-0203 or the Hudson YMCA at (715)386-1616. To donate to the cause, text HEART to 50503.