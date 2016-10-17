HIBA helps out local nonprofits

HIBA, the Hudson Independent Business Association, was formed in 2007 as a special group within the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau. Over 40 businesses belong and the association supports local independent businesses in Hudson, through promotional marketing and by hosting special events like Helping Hands.

HIBA received support from the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce, Associated Bank, Cheers Pablo, Edina Realty, First American Bank, Fresh and Natural Foods, Hot Air Affair, Hudson Star Observer, Pier 500 and The Purple Tree.

For more information on HIBA go to http://hudsonindependentbusinessassociation.com.