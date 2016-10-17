Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    HIBA helps out local nonprofits

    By Meg Heaton Today at 7:00 a.m.
    Sisters Gretchen Whitten, left, and Erin Whitten stopped by the Cheers Pablo booth to get creative.1 / 4
    Among the most popular stops at HIBA's Helping Hands event was Coco's Heart Dog Rescue where there was no shortage of affection for anyone who stopped by. All the dogs were available for adoption. For more information contact Coco's Heart at www.cocosheartdogrescue.org.2 / 4
    Young Cooper Mengel sat in his mother Becky's lap while HPD Sgt. Glen Hartman registered his fingerprints for identification purposes at the HPD Police Explorers booth. Watching from left were Joe Norris, Shawn Felberg, Sydney Glampe, Doug Peterson, Humberto Franco, Hunter Aschenbrenner and Garrett Johnson. For more information on the Explorer program contact the Hudson Police Department at (715)386-1343.3 / 4
    Among those making the first HIBA Helping Hands event happen were from left, front, Ppper Fest Princess Claire Courtney, Hudson Ambassador Krystal Anderson, Theresa Lusk , Ruth Misenko , Deborah Smith, Donna Kauffman and Lori Papineau. (photos by Meg Heaton)4 / 4

    The weather was beautiful for the first Helping Hands through HIBA event held last weekend in Lakefront Park.

    The event was geared toward families and provided activities for kids, live music and entertainment, food and a chance to get to learn about nonprofits in the area that offer a variety of resources throughout the community.

    HIBA, the Hudson Independent Business Association, was formed in 2007 as a special group within the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau. Over 40 businesses belong and the association supports local independent businesses in Hudson, through promotional marketing and by hosting special events like Helping Hands.

    HIBA received support from the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce, Associated Bank, Cheers Pablo, Edina Realty, First American Bank, Fresh and Natural Foods, Hot Air Affair, Hudson Star Observer, Pier 500 and The Purple Tree.

    For more information on HIBA go to http://hudsonindependentbusinessassociation.com.

    Explore related topics:Lifeeventshibasocial
    Meg Heaton
    Meg Heaton has been a reporter with the Hudson Star Observer since 1990. She has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and Native American Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
    MHeaton@rivertowns.net
    (715) 808-8604
    Advertisement
    randomness