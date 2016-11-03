Halloween tradition continues with Rotary parade
Halloween night kicked off with the annual Rotary Halloween Parade, Monday, Oct. 31 at Newton Field.
The event is the longest running community event in Hudson, completing its 63rd year.
Kids and families came out to show off their costumes and try to win one of the prizes for top five costumes. Prizes were awarded in four age groups as well as a family group, with a best of show selected from any group.
Winners earned cash payouts ranging from $5 to $150 for best of show.