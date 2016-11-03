Search
    Halloween tradition continues with Rotary parade

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 6:00 a.m.
    The winners in the age four and under category, from left, are Riker Yuengst as an astronaut, Aria Wells as a broken porcelain doll, Broden Reidenbach as a box of popcorn, Caleb Drews as a fisherman, and Adelyn and Alia Nelson as Cabbage Patch dolls. (photos by Rebecca Mariscal)2 / 7
    Winners in the ages five to seven group are, from left, Felicity Reidenbach as cotton candy, Korben Bakken as space knight, Lillian Bystrzycki as Nemo, June Bystryzycki as Dory and Shayleigh Cox as mac and cheese.3 / 7
    Winners in the age eight to 10 group are, from left, Emma Krzmarzick as a crazy cat lady, Hayden Cesina as a walking taco, Hailey Johnson as a gumball machine, Evelyn Bakken as Thor and Ethan Hinz as Prince.4 / 7
    Winners in the 11 and up age group are, from left, Ryan Rambo as the Little Witch, Isabella Isaac as a zombie waitress, Tyler Cesina as the claw machine, Logan Steiner as Ralphie from "A Christmas Story" and Oscar Nimitz as a witch doctor.5 / 7
    Family group costume winners are the Bluske, Wichter and Bartels as Angry Birds and the Cari family as cop, burglars, doughnut and K-9.6 / 7
    Halloween night kicked off with the annual Rotary Halloween Parade, Monday, Oct. 31 at Newton Field.

    The event is the longest running community event in Hudson, completing its 63rd year.

    Kids and families came out to show off their costumes and try to win one of the prizes for top five costumes. Prizes were awarded in four age groups as well as a family group, with a best of show selected from any group.

    Winners earned cash payouts ranging from $5 to $150 for best of show.

    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1066
