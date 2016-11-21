In homage to the race’s roots, the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) is seeking a trio of cross-country skiers to portray two Birkebeiner warriors and Inga in the 44th American Birkebeiner Ski Marathon slated for Feb. 25. With a nod to the past, the American Birkebeiner selects a trio to portray Birkebeiner warriors, Torstein and Skervald, and Inga, mother of Prince Haakon. The three characters played a pivotal role in Norwegian history when in 1206, in the midst of civil war, the two Birkebeiner warriors, so called for their protective birch bark leggings, skied through the treacherous mountains and rugged forests of Norway smuggling Prince Haakon, the Norwegian King’s son, to safety. Norwegian history credits the Birkebeiners’ bravery with preserving the life of the boy who later became Norway’s King.

The three skiers re-enact the historic flight on wooden skis and in full period costume along the entire 55-kilometer classic cross-country race course. While on the race course, the trio serves as Birkie Ambassadors, engaging other skiers and spectators along the way. Inga, Torstein and Skervald finish with a bang as they ski down Hayward’s snow-covered Main Street amidst cheers from spectators and skiers alike. It is a true celebration of the legacy and tradition of the race.

Skiers interested in this amazing experience are encouraged to register with the Birkie no later than Nov. 30. All details and registration information are available at

http://www.birkie.com/live/warriors-and-inga-contest. Interested parties may contact the

Birkie office at (715)634-5025, Ext. 2 or birkie@birkie.com.