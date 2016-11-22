Seasons on St. Croix wins Bras For A Cause decorating contest

Seasons on St. Croix took the top honors with 104 votes and Tangled Salon and Spa was the runner up with 87 votes. The other participating businesses were a’la Mode Salonspa, CocoBella Interior Design, Dashing Girls Next Door, Hudson Flower Shop, Kelley Frame and Fine Art Gallery, La Rue Marche, Marnie Marie Photography/The Lone Squirrel and Salvaged With Style.

All proceeds from this event support community members affected by cancer through research, live 24/7 hotline at 800-227-2345, free wigs, free lodging and more.

The Relay For Life of Hudson will be held from 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, June 23, 2017 at Lakefront Park. Teams are forming now for the 2017 event and can register today at RelayForLife.org/hudsonwi

For more information contact your Event Chair Angie Brown at hudsonrfl@live.com, (715)441-2198 or Community Manager Kellie Burrows at kellie.burrows@cancer.org or (612)227-8135.