Light-Up Night starts Hudson holiday season

The event is brought to you by Britten Orthodontics with cooperation by local businesses, organizations and the city of Hudson. In addition to Santa’s arrival and the official holiday lighting, the evening will include music, refreshments and special events for children and shoppers.

Some of those events include face painting, ornament crafts, holiday sales, hot chocolate, cider and holiday treats.

Another popular holiday event in Hudson is the Candlelight Stroll set for next Friday, Dec.2. Geared for a more adult audience, downtown streets will be lined with luminary candles and tasty treats will tempt in shops and restaurants throughout downtown. Shoppers will find a variety of events staged at participating businesses. The event runs from 6-9 p.m.

Santa and his reindeer have made Hudson a stop on their pre-Christmas Eve tour for years now. Look for Reindeer by the Park at River City Center near Lakefront Park on Saturday, Dec. 5, from noon-4 p.m. Bring your camera and get up close to both Santa and his team. Santa will be inside to make conversation with his young friends more comfortable. The event is sponsored by Britton Orthodontics.

And look for Santa again downtown in his Hudson home at Kelley Frame and Fine Art Gallery, 512 Second St., from 1-5 p.m; Sunday, Dec. 6, 1-6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 12-13, 1-6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 19-20, 1-6 p.m. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras. Santa’s visits are sponsored by Kelley’s Gallery. For more information, call them at (715) 386-4112.

A calendar with more holiday events can be found in the Community News section of this week’s edition.