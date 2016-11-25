Search
    Holiday season kicks off with Tour of Homes

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 3:00 p.m.
    A line of people wait to tour the first home on the Christmas Tour of Homes at 838 Riley Lane. About 1,700 participants made their way through the four private homes and the Octagon House Museum to view the holiday decor. (photo by Rebecca Mariscal)1 / 9
    Downtown Hudson is decorated for the holiday season with reindeer and wreaths. (photos by Rebecca Mariscal)2 / 9
    Santa takes a snooze at the first home of the tour at 838 Riley Lane. A variety of local businesses sponsor the event and help most of the homeowners decorate.3 / 9
    A couple marshmallow snowmen relax in a hot chocolate hot tub at the first home of the tour.4 / 9
    A little town is lit up during the tour at 711 Vine Street. This is the third year the home has been a part of Christmas Tour of Homes.5 / 9
    A group of snowmen welcome guests into the second home at 651 Mary Jo Court.6 / 9
    A letter to Santa sits ready and waiting during the tour of the second home on the Christmas Tour of Homes.7 / 9
    Santa is busy inside his workshop in the backyard of the fourth home on the tour at 629 Cherry Circle in North Hudson.8 / 9
    The Octagon House kitchen is prepped for the Christmas season during the Christmas Tour of Homes.9 / 9

    The holiday season in Hudson officially began this weekend with the annual Christmas Tour of Homes.

    Four featured houses and the Octagon House Museum, beautifully decorated for the season, welcomed about 1,700 guests. Winter weather accompanied the seasonal event but didn’t stop guests from lining up outside to tour the homes.

    The four featured homes were 838 Riley Lane, 651 Mary Jo Court, 711 Vine Street and 629 Cherry Circle North, in addition to the Octagon House on Third Street.

    Local retailers help supply the homes with decorations and a prize at each home.

    The Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce is currently looking for homes for next year’s tour. Contact the Chamber for more details. An information session will be held at 6 p.m., Nov. 29, at 28 Spring Brook Bay.

    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1066
