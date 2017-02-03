Search
    'Real kind of fun': Hot Air Affair is this weekend

    By Michael Brun on Feb 3, 2017 at 11:28 a.m.
    Mayor Rich O'Connor and Julie Fox with the Wisconsin Department of Tourism helped welcome hot air balloon pilots and the media to the start of Hot Air Affair Friday morning, Feb. 3, at Hudson House Grand Hotel.

    Strong wind above the treeline cast doubt on a morning launch, but reporters — including the Star Observer’s own Rebecca Mariscal — took flight around 8:30 a.m. from E.P. Rock Elementary School.

    Check out the HSO’s Hot Air Affair page for continuing coverage and event schedules here.

    Michael Brun

    Michael Brun joined RiverTown Multimedia at the Red Wing Republican Eagle in March 2013, covering county government, health and local events.  He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls journalism program.

    mbrun@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7875
