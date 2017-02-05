Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Hudson Star Observer
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Receipts will help support Gregory's Gift of Hope Animal Shelter
Barreling into the wild
Plan Commission approves HHS stadium lighting
Wisconsin roundup: Kind joins House GOP in striking down Obama gun restriction; UW to review ban on considering criminal records for admissions; and 10 more state news stories
Minnesota joins lawsuit over Trump's refugee order
More Topics
crime and courts
government
education
business
politics
region
accidents
sports
Headlines
Super Saturday on tap in high school hockey
Raiders state their case
Skate to Shutout Cancer this weekend
Raiders win wild one over Stars
Raiders Marshfield tourney champs
More Topics
high school
amateur
outdoors
life
Headlines
Field of Fire lights up the night
Photos: Hot Air Affair parade
Competitors come together for smoosh board
Hot Air Affair Parade lights up downtown
WATCH: Preparing a hot air balloon for takeoff
More Topics
arts and entertainment
food
health
religion
family
events
notices
Headlines
AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS: Thomas L. Couch Estate, Case No. 17-PR-1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: Richard B. Gillette Estate; Case No 17PR9
SUMMONS: Cottonwood v. Andrew R. Aukes; Case No. 16-SC-1236
SUMMONS: Craig Cunningham v. Tollfreezone.com, Michael Montes
CITY OF HUDSON: 12/19/16 Council Meeting Minutes
obituaries
Headlines
Bruce M. Isom, 76
Yvonne (Kapaun) Hill, 82
Janet E. Gamoke, 85
Wendie Kees Steele, 55
Kevin "KC" Hansen
opinion
Headlines
Sanctuary: How do we define it?
We're not the type to keep quiet
Retirement in a world of 'alternate facts'
Letters to the editor for Jan. 26, 2017
Time to talk raises
More Topics
columns
letters
editorials
Magazine Rack
Headlines
Field of Fire lights up the night
Photos: Hot Air Affair parade
Sanctuary: How do we define it?
Competitors come together for smoosh board
Hot Air Affair Parade lights up downtown
Real Estate Showcase
Headlines
Field of Fire lights up the night
Photos: Hot Air Affair parade
Sanctuary: How do we define it?
Competitors come together for smoosh board
Hot Air Affair Parade lights up downtown
Print Ads
Headlines
Field of Fire lights up the night
Photos: Hot Air Affair parade
Sanctuary: How do we define it?
Competitors come together for smoosh board
Hot Air Affair Parade lights up downtown
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Photos: Hot Air Affair parade
By
Meg Heaton
on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:22 p.m.
1 / 7
2 / 7
3 / 7
4 / 7
5 / 7
6 / 7
7 / 7
Scroll through to see photos from Friday night's parade. Photos by Meg Heaton.
Explore related topics:
Life
events
gone with the windz
Meg Heaton
Meg Heaton has been a reporter with the Hudson Star Observer since 1990. She has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and Native American Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
MHeaton@rivertowns.net
(715) 808-8604
Advertisement