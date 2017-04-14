Hudson Easter egg hunt, other events to check out

The Hudson Boosters annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at Prospect Park in Hudson. Children have a chance to win raffles and bikes; the Hudson royalty will also be present.

The public is invited to a meeting of the Western Wisconsin Photography Club at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Phipps Center for the Arts. Club members Jeff Bucklew and Michael Huber will present “Photography 101 Basics,” a program aimed at beginning photographers.

The digital camera can be a bit overwhelming for the beginner and even for those coming from years of using film cameras. The program hopes to present the basics of digital photography for those moving beyond the traditional point-and-shoot cameras. There will be a cursory review of gear, settings, composition and light as well as post processing options. You will leave the class with a basic understanding of shutter speed, aperture and ISO and how to manipulate these to create a desired image. This seminar is a great first step in being able to use and see the camera as a tool that can help you capture your own artistic vision. Bucklew and Huber are award-winning photographers and Bucklew’s work can be seen in numerous galleries in Wisconsin.

The club is a group of photography enthusiasts of all ages, interests, and abilities and is a member of the Twin Cities Area Council of Camera Clubs and the North Central Camera Club Council. Meetings are both social and educational and are held at 6:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month, at the Phipps Center for the Arts.

The public is welcome to attend meetings or to become a member. For further information please visit the club's web site at www.wiphotoclub.com.

There will be a town hall event for U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy 7-9 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Ready Randy's, 1490 131st St., New Richmond. The event is co-hosted by Hudson Indivisible, Polk Burnett Indivisible, Forward New Richmond and Hudson Prairie Indivisible. Please bring your questions for our representative for the 7th District of Wisconsin. Rep. Duffy has been invited; the event will take place whether or not he is present.

Hudson Middle School will host a Doggity Fun Run 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22 at the middle school. Proceeds will go toward the dog park.

Houlton School Community will host an all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 4-8 p.m. Monday, April 24 at Carbone’s at 1106 County Road A in Burkhardt. The menu includes pizza, spaghetti, breadsticks, salad and pop. Ticket price is $9. Funds raised help support future fifth-grade Audubon Center of the North Woods experiences.

HeartStrings Fundraiser

HeartStrings Parent Association will host a fundraiser 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 24, at Culver’s, 151 Carmichael Road. Violin music will be provided by the students of HeartStrings Studio of River Falls.

St. Croix Valley Master Gardeners will learn about grape growing and pruning at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at First Covenant Church (1374 Main St., River Falls). Ernie Betker, Trout Brook Vineyards, north of Hudson, will describe the techniques of growing, pruning and maintaining a vineyard in this climate. Betker started his vineyard some 20 years ago, and has added new sections recently. He will follow up his hands-on pruning class held earlier in April. The public is invited. Betker will speak at 7:15 p.m. following the 6:45 p.m. business meeting.

The KakAttack St. Croix River Valley Paddle Club is ready for the 2017 paddling season. The annual "Meet and Greet" will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the St. Croix Marina in Hudson. More information and full list of events can be found at www.facebook.com/KakAttack1.

The Hudson Women’s Club annual Fashion show, Luncheon, Silent Auction and Wine Raffle will be held Saturday, April 29, at the Kilkarney Club and is open to the entire Hudson community and surrounding towns. Area shops will take part in showing fashions and accessories for a variety of ages and sizes. Program Coordinator for the Hudson Women’s Club, Jill McNamee is looking for businesses to support the Women’s Club. A business can sponsor a table and reserve seats at their table for anyone they choose, they may place advertising on their sponsored table and decorate it as they wish. For more information about table sponsorship business are encouraged to contact Jill McNamee at 651-788-3040.

E.P. Rock Elementary Parent Group invites families and friends to the E.P. Rock-n-Run 5K and 1-mile Community Fun Run on Saturday, May 6. Packet pickup will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 5, behind Newton Field at E.P. Rock Elementary. Pre-registration starts at 7 a.m. with the race starting at 8 a.m. There will be a pancake breakfast at 7:30 a.m. in the E.P. Rock Elementary cafeteria.

Visit http://eprockpg.weebly.com/ep-rock-n-run.html for information. All proceeds will go to the Parent Groups of E.P. Rock and Houlton, solely for the benefit of the students at these elementary schools.

SCORE in Hudson

In partnership with the Hudson Chamber of Commerce, the St. Croix Valley Branch of SCORE continues to offer free one-on-one mentoring/counseling sessions 2-4:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Chamber offices, 502 Second St. No appointment is necessary. For additional information call 651-983-5272.

Hudson Home & Garden Club is requesting photos from area photographers for its 2018 calendar. Submission deadline is Aug. 1.

Calendar photos should feature a landmark, showcase one of the four seasons, special occasions, community and holiday events and festivals, parks, architecture or anything else describing Hudson’s vibrant and scenic community in photo form.

Photos are to be original work of the photographer, in digital format having 600 pixels per inch and be of landscape orientation printable as an 8.5 x 11 inch picture.

To submit a photo, send an email along with your photo, photo’s name and your contact information to hudsonareacalendar.gc@gmail.com.

Community Education looking for instructors

Hudson Community Education is looking for ideas and instructors to expand its class offerings for the Fall/Winter 2017-2018 session, which runs from Sept. 1 – Feb. 28, 2018. Class proposals are due by May 15. If you have an interest in providing a class that meets one of the two learning goals, please call or email ganzej@hudson.k12.wi.us. The goals are to increase learning opportunities for parents/families to support their children’s success in school, or enhance lifelong learning and recreational opportunities for residents of all ages.

Teaching for Community Education is a great way to share your talents and ideas with the community and earn extra income as well.