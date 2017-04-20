Hudson Middle Schoolers host Doggity Fun Run

The seventh-graders in Katie Rolstad's class decided on the service project as part of their Make Our Project, selecting the Hudson Dog Park as the fundraiser recipient.

"Just to put a good mark on the community," Gabe Hockbein said.

The class has been planning the event all year, handling everything from permits to promotion.

"It takes a lot of work to put something like this together," Lynn Gobina said.

The work included getting permits, setting up the court route, designing and selling shirts, fundraising, reaching out to businesses and spreading the word about the event.

"We worked on it like all year, on and off again," Ella Schienle said.

The students were responsible for emailing potential sponsors and contacting the different school principals, as well as showing a video about the event.

"To get our message out there," Gobina said.

The experience had a bit of a learning curve. The class worked with the Hudson Middle School Parent Group and Hudson Dog Owners Association.

"There were so many things that got in the way," Hockbein said. "It took a lot of time."

Planning was balanced alongside their normal class work as well.

"It was hard because we couldn't stick to it," Nate Vaudreuil said.

Now that the planning is done and the event is coming up, the class said they are all excited for the day of the event.

"I'm excited to see all the dogs and see all the people," Peyton Butterfield said.

The event is open to community members and their dogs. The run has multiple start times so as many people as possible can make it. The event will also feature a yard sale with dog items.

Doggity Fun Run is Saturday, April 22 from 8 a.m. to noon at the Hudson Middle School.