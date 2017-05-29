Raise the 'Woof' 5K9 run, walk offers prizes galore

Registration for the walk-run is at 8 a.m. in the North Hudson Elementary School gym, 510 Lemon St. N. The run kicks off at 9 a.m. Single adults can participate for $20; families $30. The 3-mile route winds along streets in North Hudson, past Lake Mallalieu, and back to the school, however, walkers can take a 1-mile shortcut. Kids and pets can check out the games and other activities after finishing the walk.

To purchase a raffle ticket, call Diana at 715-749-3763 or email her at DianaN@SCAFshelter.org. To register for the run-walk, visit the St. Croix Animal Friends website www.SCAFshelter.org.