Raise the 'Woof' 5K9 run, walk offers prizes galore
St. Croix Animal Friends is making June 10 a winning day for everyone. First, a beautiful quilt made by Kay Debban will be awarded to a lucky participant at the "Raise the Woof 5K-9 Run-Walk." A skilled quilter, Debban has created many quilts for SCAF. Second, the fastest runner at the run-walk will come away with a $50 prize. Third, the winning ticket holder of the group's recent raffle ticket sales will receive a package worth $350 from Three Bears Resort in Warrens, Wis. Other prizes include $250 towards a stay at Treasure Island Resort and Casino and a $200 gift certificate from RJ Meats in Hudson. Raffle tickets are $5 and will be sold at the walk. The drawing will be held around noon.
Registration for the walk-run is at 8 a.m. in the North Hudson Elementary School gym, 510 Lemon St. N. The run kicks off at 9 a.m. Single adults can participate for $20; families $30. The 3-mile route winds along streets in North Hudson, past Lake Mallalieu, and back to the school, however, walkers can take a 1-mile shortcut. Kids and pets can check out the games and other activities after finishing the walk.
To purchase a raffle ticket, call Diana at 715-749-3763 or email her at DianaN@SCAFshelter.org. To register for the run-walk, visit the St. Croix Animal Friends website www.SCAFshelter.org.