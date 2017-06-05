Join the fun at Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day

The featured event is the Vintage Vehicles and Classic Cars Show at Lakefront Park under the Hudson Arch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturda. Guests can get a close-up look at the vehicles during this free event. While you are at the park, stop by the non-profit community Coco's Heart Dog booth or enjoy the free activities for children.

The First Baptist Church, located at 309 Vine St., will host its annual Yellowstone Trail Homemade Pie and Ice Cream Social 1-3:30 p.m. Enjoy delicious homemade pies served with ice cream. Coffee and water will be served. Funds raised will be put towards the maintenance of the Historic First Baptist Church and parsonage. Tables will be set up on the church courtyard, but in case of rain, the social will be moved indoors.

Stop by the Hudson Area Public Library for the Driving the Yellow Trail program10:30 a.m. to noon. Children can make a boxcar and travel around following a yellow stone trail in the library, discover treasures along the trail, and enjoy a drive-in movie.

Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day is made possible by the support of the following local sponsors. Gold sponsors: WESTconsin Credit Union and Hudson Hot Air Affair. Silver sponsors: Dick's Bar & Grill, Hudson Ford, and Royal Credit Union. Bronze sponsors: Audrey's Canvas Parties, Club 304/Pudge's Saloon & Eatery, Family Hair Care/Linda White, Knoke's Chocolates & Nuts, Laser Magic, Inc., Lifetime Metabolic Program of Hudson, Minuteman Press, My Sister's Garden, and Willow River Company - Landscaping & Tree Farm.

Many area partner business and organizations also contribute to this event, including The City of Hudson, Coco's Heart Rescue, First Baptist Church, Hudson Area Geocachers, Hudson Area Public Library, Hudson Star-Observer, St. Croix County Historical Society and Yellowstone Trail Association.

Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day information, with a complete listing of events, is available on the Hudson Chamber's Tourism website www.DiscoverHudsonWI.com or look for St. Croix County Yellowstone Trail on Facebook.