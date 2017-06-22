Search
    Dairy Breakfast draws record crowd

    By River Falls Journal Newsroom Today at 6:30 a.m.
    Alden Sanford, 4, pours syrup on his plate at the Pierce County Dairy Breakfast. The menu included waffles, sausage, cheese curds, milk, and more. (Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia)1 / 7
    The line for breakfast stretched well beyond the barn where the food was being served Saturday morning. (Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia)2 / 7
    Kids have their faces painted by the Pierce County 4-H Ambassadors while their parents wait in line for breakfast Saturday. Photo courtesy the Piece County Dairy Promotion Committee.3 / 7
    Chris Botz, owner of Dad's Belgian Waffles, serves a waffle to Pete Lubich. Dad's Belgian Waffles came in with many waffle irons and batter, and made fresh waffles for all at the Dairy Breakfast Saturday.4 / 7
    Donna Mae Stohlmann (left) and Denise Bodart look at some cows during the dairy breakfast. (Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia)5 / 7
    A friendly calf wanted to make friends with a visitor to the Dairy Breakfast. Photo courtesy the Pierce County Dairy Promotion Committee.6 / 7
    Neveah Eck (left), 9, and Vivienne Krause, 3, feed some goats at the annual Pierce County Dairy Breakfast at Lauri and Jason Kjos's family farm Saturday, June 17. Krause and Eck came to the event with Drause's parents Angie and Mike. Eck is Angie's niece. The Ecks live just down the road from the Kjos family. They were some of many from near, and not-so-near, to attend the breakfast. (Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia)7 / 7

    Some 1,575 people came to eat waffles, sausage, cheese curds, and more at the annual Pierce County Dairy Breakfast Saturday, June 17. And that's just the ones who came for breakfast.

    Organizers estimate 500 more people came to the event and enjoyed farm tours, kids' activities, and viewed an antique farm equipment display.

    Held at the Lawrence and Kay Huppert and Jason and Lori Kjos family farm on Chapman Drive between Hudson and River Falls, this was the eighth annual Dairy Breakfast.

    Event coordinator Holly Vasfaret said she was pleased with the outcome.

    "A lot of hard work goes into hosting an event like this for the host family, our committee and the agribusinesses who help sponsor our event," Vasfaret said. "Without all of us working together and having a great farm to host the event, our reason for having a breakfast on a local farm would be lost."

    Organizers said the farm's location was a good fit for their goal of educating people about the work that goes into farming and food production today.

    "People today are four to five generations removed from the farm and there are many misconceptions that we, as farmers, need to clear up for the consumer," said Pierce County Dairy Promotion Committee Chairperson Amy Bechel. "For example, the carbon footprint (resources used) to make one glass of milk today is actually 63 percent less than what it was in the 1950's."

    Each year the breakfast menu includes Dad's Belgian Waffles, Ellsworth Creamery cheese curds and Flat Pennies ice cream, and the opportunity for people to spend the morning outside on a local family dairy farm.

