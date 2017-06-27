Relay For Life strives to reach goal

"Relayers raise money," he said. "Money funds research. Research kills cancer. So relayers kill cancer."

Ofstedal spoke about watching cancer take his mother when he was 15, and his initial diagnosis of non-Hodgkins lymphoma 20 years later. Since then he's had five recurrences of the disease, ranging from Hodgkins to bladder cancer to kidney cancer. He saluted the American Cancer Society for its work in fighting the disease, and thanked the relayers for helping raise money to continue the fight.

American Cancer Society senior community development manager Kellie Burrows said this year's Relay raised just over $50,000, short of Hudson's $70,000 goal. But she said donations will continue to be accepted through the Aug. 31 deadline, either online at RelayForLife.org/HudsonWi, or by sending checks to the American Cancer Society, C/O Kellie Burrows, 113 North Third St., River Falls, WI 54022.

For more information, contact Burrows at kellie.burrows@cancer.org or 612 227-8135.