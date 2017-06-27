Search
    Relay For Life strives to reach goal

    By Bob Burrows Today at 6:36 a.m.
    Former Hudson Star-Observer reporter and columnist, and cancer survivor, Meg Heaton served as master of ceremonies at the 2017 Relay for Life of Hudson Friday, June 23, at Lakefront Park. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 6
    Short, sporadic showers didn't damper anyone's spirit at the 2017 Relay for Life of Hudson Friday, June 23, at Lakefront Park, and even resulted in rainbow over downtown Hudson shortly before the start of the event's Luminaria ceremony. Photo courtesy of Sheridith Yonash2 / 6
    Local cancer survivors and caregivers take front row seats to listen to honorary co-chair Larry Ofstedal tell his story during the opening ceremonies of the 2017 Relay For Life of Hudson Friday evening, June 23, at Lakefront Park. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 6
    Last year's honorary co-chair Cheryl Klanderman and her husband, Mark, light the Flame of Hope to signify the start of the 2017 Relay For Life of Hudson last Friday, June 23, at Lakefront Park. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 6
    Local cancer survivors Cheryl Klanderman, left, Monique Hall, and honorary co-chair Mary Schultz carry the Survivor's Banner to kick off the Survivor's Lap at the 2017 Relay for Life of Hudson Friday, June 23, at Lakefront Park. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 6
    Honorary co-chair Larry Ofstedal speaks during the opening ceremonies of the 2017 Relay For Life of Hudson Friday evening, June 23, at Lakefront Park. Bob Burrows / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 6

    Honorary co-chair Larry Ofstedal concluded the story of his 36-year battle with cancer with a special message for the 300 people who attended the 2017 Relay For Life of Hudson Friday, June 23, at Lakefront Park.

    "Relayers raise money," he said. "Money funds research. Research kills cancer. So relayers kill cancer."

    Ofstedal spoke about watching cancer take his mother when he was 15, and his initial diagnosis of non-Hodgkins lymphoma 20 years later. Since then he's had five recurrences of the disease, ranging from Hodgkins to bladder cancer to kidney cancer. He saluted the American Cancer Society for its work in fighting the disease, and thanked the relayers for helping raise money to continue the fight.

    American Cancer Society senior community development manager Kellie Burrows said this year's Relay raised just over $50,000, short of Hudson's $70,000 goal. But she said donations will continue to be accepted through the Aug. 31 deadline, either online at RelayForLife.org/HudsonWi, or by sending checks to the American Cancer Society, C/O Kellie Burrows, 113 North Third St., River Falls, WI 54022.

    For more information, contact Burrows at kellie.burrows@cancer.org or 612 227-8135.

    Bob Burrows
    Bob Burrows has been sports editor at the River Falls Journal since 1996 and at the Hudson Star-Observer since 2009. Prior to joining the Journal, Burrows served as sports editor with Ledger Publications in Balsam Lake, Wis. A native of Bayonne, N.J. and a U.S. Navy veteran, Burrows attended Marquette University before completing his studies at UW-River Falls in 1992.
    BBurrows@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1047
