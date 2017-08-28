Two busloads of convention-goers traveled to Hudson on Aug. 5 to hear a recital on the church's pipe organ built by George Jardin & Son in 1863. Rhonda Sider Edgington played the historic organ, one of a very small number of Jardine organs still making music.

First Baptist purchased the organ secondhand in 1872 from a Presbyterian church in Pittsburgh. Part of its journey included a riverboat ride up the St. Croix.

The addition of the pipe organ required renovation of the First Baptist sanctuary to include an archway and organ housing.

The organ's large bellows were pumped by hand until an electric blower system was installed in 1938. The boys and young men who pumped the bellows were call blow boys.

The organ was completely dismantled and restored in 1992. It can now be played with an electric blower system or hand-pumped. At a Founder's Day worship service, bellows were once again used to play the organ.

"This organ is truly a national treasure and we are privileged to have such a gift right here in Hudson," said the Rev. Scott Jorgenson, pastor of First Baptist.

The organ is still used weekly during Sunday morning worship services.