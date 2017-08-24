Tee It Up for the Troops: honoring veterans

Our mission is to honor, respect, remember and support those who have sacrificed for our country and for each of us. It is our military men and women who have made it possible for us to experience the freedoms we enjoy today. We have the greatest military in the world and we are grateful for their sacrifices, commitment, bravery and undeniable love for our country.

Tee It Up for the Troops was established in 2005 by family and friends of a brave young man named Tyler Ball, who enlisted in the US Army after Sept. 11, 2001. When the father asked the son what he needed, the soldier responded by asking his father to do something for the soldiers and their families back home. TIUFTT was created to honor that request and to recognize the needs of all veterans who have served and continue to serve this great nation.

The beautiful opening ceremony started with a bagpiper playing Amazing Grace followed by the presentation of the colors by the Hudson Chapters of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion.

As the Star Spangled Banner was being sung by Debbie O'Keefe, renowned singer from Hudson, a 20-foot flag was being raised.

Following the flag raising, all in attendance stood up and recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

After that came the introduction of the veterans who have benefited from the programs offered by TIUFTT; Scott Adams, Tim NGO, Gary White, Ben Gibbs, Ken Hendrickson, Len Erickson, and Brad Wallace.

One of the primary objectives of this year's opening ceremony was to honor WWII veterans. With help from the Saint Croix Valley Veterans Service Officer and several event Committee members we were able to identify five local WWII veterans who could travel to the event and be honored in person. They are: Gwynn Christensen, Naval Air Force Third Class Petty Radio Radar Operator; John McGuire, Radio Operator B-24 "Queen Louise" US 8th Air Force; Paul Martinson, 8th Army Engineer Tech 4; Bernard Mernier, First Lieutenant Army Air Corps 324th Fighter Group P47 Thunderbolt Pilot; and Walter "Scotty" Strey, Navy Seaman First Class Signalman/Gunner and Landing Craft Vehicle Pilot.

We were awed by their presence.

This was followed by a gathering of all the veterans: WWII, Korea, Vietnam Nam, Desert Storm, Iraq, Afghanistan and our peacetime veterans on the putting green. The youngest veterans were in their late 20's and our oldest were in their early 90's. Three generations of American veterans representing six wars were present.

There was a thunderous round of applause from all those present.

The Invocation was given by Pastor Scott Jorgensen, the Pastor at the First Baptist Church of Hudson.

After the Invocation came the laying of roses at the site of the Battlefield Cross by Gold Star families. There can be nothing more difficult for a family to lose a loved one while serving. We are forever grateful for the unbelievable sacrifice of our Gold Star families. Their grief is unimaginable.

The first family to come forward was James and Lenore Smith.

Their son, Spc. Benjamin Smith, a 21-year-old Hudson native, 2002 Hudson High School graduate, was killed in action Nov. 2, 2005 on his second tour in Iraq. He was a member of the Army's 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division based out of Fort Campbell, Ky. He earned several medals including a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He also had the Air Assault and Marksmanship badges. He planned to stay in the service and train to become an Army Ranger.

The second Gold Star family member to come forward was Peggy Hoyer. Peggy is the mother of SPC Bert E. Hoyer. Her son, Bert was 23-years-old when he was killed in action on March 10, 2004. He was a member of the 652nd Engineers from Ellsworth.

He was killed in Ba'Quba, Iraq by an IED. Medals he received: Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. He was attending school at Vermilion Community College in Ely, Minn. at the time he was deployed. He was a semester away from graduating with a degree in Wildlife Management and forestry when he left for Iraq. Today the 652nd is out of Hammond where the building is named SFC Gabrielson and SPC Hoyer United States Reserve Center.

It is with great sadness that we miss and mourn the passing of Gold Star Dad Larry Hoyer.

This was followed by a 21 gun salute and playing of Taps.

Taps was followed by a "Moment of Silence" to remember 9/11/2001. This was followed by a Ringing of the Bells for Excellence. The bell tolled seven times. The first six tolls are to honor those who have: Responded, Served, Protected, Defended, Sacrificed and Suffered. The seventh toll is to signify the Loss of Life.

O'Keefe finished her part of the ceremony with a beautiful rendition of God Bless America.

The Honor Guard closed the opening ceremony by retiring the colors.

The golfers left for their respective starting holes while the WWII veterans, Committee members and volunteers had a nice lunch followed by great stories by the WWII veterans.

Following lunch we all went out to the veranda to watch a flyover performed by the T-6 Thunder, a group of 4 pilots flying WWII T-6 Training Fighters. This was a special presentation in honor of our WWII vets. A huge thank you to Agave Kitchen in downtown Hudson, owner Paul Rode for sponsoring the T-6 flyover. Without his generous donation, we wouldn't have been able to do this.

The evening ceremony included dinner with an address by our Guest Speaker, Brigadier General Arvid Flanum on the history, formation, deployments and future commitments expected of the Wisconsin National Guard.

He retired in 1991 after 38 years of service to his country.

The Silent Auction was closed and the Live Auction started.

Live auction items included a beautiful quilt made by Lenore Smith, our Gold Star mother. A Green Bay Packer Football signed by the whole team was next. Minnesota Wild signed hockey sticks, a Master's 2017 Watch and a lot of other items were auctioned. The surprise items of the live auction were two metal flags which went for over $1,000 each.

TIUFTT would like to thank all of our sponsors who participated in the event for "stepping up to the tee" to support our veterans and our military families.

We would like to Thank Troy Burne Golf Course for hosting this event. Special thanks to Dave Tentis, Golf Course Manager and Amber Shaw, event planner.

Proceeds from this event will be distributed at the Saint Croix County Government Center on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2017.

The Fourth Annual Tee It Up for the Troops Golf Event in partnership with Troy Burne Golf Course will be held Aug. 13, 2018. To see more about TIUFTT and Troy Burne go to: www.teeitupforthetroops.org/Troy Burne.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or would like to make a donation please contact Bill Rouleau, Event Coordinator at williamrouleau@yahoo.com.