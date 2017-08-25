PHOTOS: A visit to the farm
Trim-Bel Valley Dairy on Pierce-St. Croix Road near Spring Valley welcomed thousands of visitors to the 36th annual St. Croix County Farm City Day Saturday, Aug. 19.
The farm, owned and operated by Jim and Lanette Harsdorf, along with their youngest son, Justin, welcomed visitors with hay rides, farm tours, a petting zoo, cheese curds with lunch, vendors and of course, ice cream.
Visitors were able to see robotic feed pushers, a vacuum system for manure collection, a milking carousel and a cross-ventilated free-stall barn. The farm, managed by Brian and Kevin Lee, also features sand bedding in the free-stall barn, which hold 600 cows.
Trim-Bel Valley Dairy has a milking herd of 560 registered Holsteins and 30 registered Jerseys.
The farm also grows corn, soybeans and alfalfa on close to 2,000 acres in both Pierce and St. Croix counties.