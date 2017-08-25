Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    PHOTOS: A visit to the farm

    By Sarah Nigbor on Aug 25, 2017 at 12:00 p.m.
    Evan Johnson, 2, and Levi Johnson, 3 (right) had a blast in the corn "sandbox" at St. Croix County Farm City Day Saturday, Aug. 20 at Trim-Bel Dairy near Spring Valley. The Johnson boys were visiting their Harsdorf relatives. They reside in Sparta. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 4
    Will Sievert, age 1.5, of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., paused his activities playing in a corn bin Saturday, Aug. 19 at St. Croix County Farm City Day at Trim-Bel Valley Dairy near Spring Valley, Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 4
    St. Croix County Farm City Day allows people to learn about life on a farm. At Trim-Bel Valley Dairy near Spring Valley (owned by the Harsdorfs), these cows rotate on a carousel milking parlor. This allows workers to stand in one place, making milking more efficient. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 4
    Millie Gausmann, 2, and Addie Gausmann, 1, of Baldwin, pet a Khaki Campbell duck, which according to its owner, lays good eggs. Children had the opportunity to pet farm animals and learn about farms at St. Croix County Farm City Day Saturday, Aug. 20 at Trim-Bel Valley Dairy near Spring Valley. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 4

    Trim-Bel Valley Dairy on Pierce-St. Croix Road near Spring Valley welcomed thousands of visitors to the 36th annual St. Croix County Farm City Day Saturday, Aug. 19.

    The farm, owned and operated by Jim and Lanette Harsdorf, along with their youngest son, Justin, welcomed visitors with hay rides, farm tours, a petting zoo, cheese curds with lunch, vendors and of course, ice cream.

    Visitors were able to see robotic feed pushers, a vacuum system for manure collection, a milking carousel and a cross-ventilated free-stall barn. The farm, managed by Brian and Kevin Lee, also features sand bedding in the free-stall barn, which hold 600 cows.

    Trim-Bel Valley Dairy has a milking herd of 560 registered Holsteins and 30 registered Jerseys.

    The farm also grows corn, soybeans and alfalfa on close to 2,000 acres in both Pierce and St. Croix counties.

    Explore related topics:LifeeventsfarmingAgricultureSt. Croix County Farm City DayTrim-Bel Valley Dairytown of Cadywisconsin
    Sarah Nigbor

    Sarah J. Nigbor serves as a regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia, a position she began in April 2017. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, before being appointed editor of the Pierce County Herald in Febraury 2015. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    snigbor@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
    Advertisement
    randomness