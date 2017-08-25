PHOTOS: A visit to the farm

The farm, owned and operated by Jim and Lanette Harsdorf, along with their youngest son, Justin, welcomed visitors with hay rides, farm tours, a petting zoo, cheese curds with lunch, vendors and of course, ice cream.

Visitors were able to see robotic feed pushers, a vacuum system for manure collection, a milking carousel and a cross-ventilated free-stall barn. The farm, managed by Brian and Kevin Lee, also features sand bedding in the free-stall barn, which hold 600 cows.

Trim-Bel Valley Dairy has a milking herd of 560 registered Holsteins and 30 registered Jerseys.

The farm also grows corn, soybeans and alfalfa on close to 2,000 acres in both Pierce and St. Croix counties.