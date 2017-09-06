Willow River Trail Challenge adds more events

In addition to the 10.6 and 6.6 kilometer Trail Challenge runs, and the free Kids Fun Run Obstacle Course, added this year will be a Family Fun Walk starting at 9:35 a.m. The new Family Fun Walk course travels along next to the Willow River and totals about 3 kilometers, less than 2 miles, of gentle terrain and beautiful scenery. The cost is $15 per family for families of any size.

Those who participate in the Family Fun Walk can expect to be back at the start area in time for kids 12 and under to participate in the popular free Kids Fun Run Obstacle Course at 10:45 a.m.

While the family and kids events are taking place the Trail Challenge runners will be out testing themselves on the hilly trails of Willow River State Park.

With the generous support of community businesses and organizations who sponsor the Trail Challenge, this event raises funds for the Friends group. The Friends support Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks.

As a bonus, Sept. 16 is an open house, free-admission day at the park. For more information and to register for any of the events, go to www.willowkinnifriends.org. You may also email WRTC@willowkinnifriends.org.