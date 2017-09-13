Annual pottery event supports local food shelf
The 17th annual Rustic Road 13 Pottery Event and Sale will be Sept. 16-17, at the historic St. Croix County homestead of founder and potter Beth Ryan. This unique event is inspirational and informative for both returning and first-time visitors. From the art-filled barn, potter's wheel and raku firing demonstrations, to strolls through the original homestead buildings and gardens, visitors are able to explore this ancient craft through the eyes and hands of contemporary artists.
Giving back to the community continues to be an important part of this event. Each year participating artists donate 10 percent of all sales to Second Harvest Heartland food bank and over the years their donations have provided over 48,800 meals for those in need.
Pottery is one of the oldest human art forms and is as timeless as the human community itself. Handmade pots evoke a simpler time and incorporating them into daily life allows people to reconnect to the value and beauty of everyday objects. Thirteen outstanding area potters and ceramic artists: Leila Denecke, Nick DeVries, Kirk Freeman, Derek Gladen, Steve Hemingway, Michael Howland, Ernest Miller, Colleen Riley, Beth Ryan, Lynnea Schwieters, Zac Spates, Amy Von Bargen and Marjorie Wade will show their work and share their thoughts on the universal connections created when their work passes from the maker to the user in a gesture of shared purpose and meaning.