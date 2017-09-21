Fall colors, flavors and fun at Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival
Submitted by Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau
No festival is complete without a tasty selection of fair food, and the Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival is no exception! At this art festival, even the food fare is unique. Presenting a sampling of festival foods, we invite you to be tempted to try selections from local Hudson restaurants, as well as a few out-of-town flavors. Bring your appetite and enjoy festival favorites like maple ice cream and root beer, house-made Apfelstrudel, plus Wisconsin favorites like cheese curds, Leinenkugel's, tomato basil bratwurst, barbecue and more.
Our festival food is brought to you by Winzer Stube, Carbone's Downtown Hudson, K and C Concessions, Stockwell's Maple Treats, 4 Reason Kettle Korn, Old Southern BBQ, Hudson Rotary, and Urban Olive and Vine. The Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau beverage tent offers soda, water, beer and cider.
The Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival draws thousands of visitors to experience a variety of creative talent. Enjoy the original artwork of 90-plus juried artists on the banks of the St. Croix River in Lakefront Park. Join in the festivities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, to watch live entertainment and artistic demonstrations, while sampling a variety of tasty treats. With an abundance of creative activities you may just discover your inner artist.
Bring your picnic blanket and enjoy fantastic music all weekend in the bandshell. We welcome back local favorites Nici Peper, Good Time Willy, ForAllBrazil and The Barley Jacks with Brian Wicklund. They are joined by strolling musician Paul Imholte and living statue Mira Keho to round out a fall weekend of art, food and music.
For a complete list of event details visit www.DiscoverHudsonWI.com or call 715-386-8411.