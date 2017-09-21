Our festival food is brought to you by Winzer Stube, Carbone's Downtown Hudson, K and C Concessions, Stockwell's Maple Treats, 4 Reason Kettle Korn, Old Southern BBQ, Hudson Rotary, and Urban Olive and Vine. The Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau beverage tent offers soda, water, beer and cider.

The Spirit of the St. Croix Art Festival draws thousands of visitors to experience a variety of creative talent. Enjoy the original artwork of 90-plus juried artists on the banks of the St. Croix River in Lakefront Park. Join in the festivities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, to watch live entertainment and artistic demonstrations, while sampling a variety of tasty treats. With an abundance of creative activities you may just discover your inner artist.

Bring your picnic blanket and enjoy fantastic music all weekend in the bandshell. We welcome back local favorites Nici Peper, Good Time Willy, ForAllBrazil and The Barley Jacks with Brian Wicklund. They are joined by strolling musician Paul Imholte and living statue Mira Keho to round out a fall weekend of art, food and music.

For a complete list of event details visit www.DiscoverHudsonWI.com or call 715-386-8411.