BRIDGE announces Burger Battle

Local restaurants Big Guy's BBQ Roadhouse, Club 304, Dick's Bar & Grill, Seasons Tavern, and Stone Tap will compete in this year's Burger Battle to determine the best burger in town. Every year the anticipation grows to try the restaurants' delicious and unique burgers all in support of BRIDGE For Community Life.

For $25, participants receive a Burger Battle punch card and can visit each of the participating restaurants during regular lunch or dinner hours Nov. 1-Dec. 31 to receive a free Burger Battle featured burger. After participants have enjoyed all burgers, they simply visit the Burger Battle voting site at hudson-hasit.com/burgerbattle and choose their favorite. The winning restaurant and burger will be announced in early January.

One hundred percent of the punch card purchase will go to BRIDGE, supporting programs that allow youth and adults with disabilities in the St. Croix River Valley to attend year-round day service programs, attain meaningful employment, participate in ongoing recreational activities, and socialize with friends.

"This fundraiser is a win-win for everyone involved," Executive Director Peg Gagnon said. "The Burger Battle raises necessary funds to support programs and services for youth and adults with disabilities and encourages patrons to support some of our fantastic Hudson restaurants. I always look forward to trying the delicious burgers and seeing the great community support for this event."

Punch cards will be available for purchase at each participating restaurant and at BRIDGE in mid-October.

Visit BRIDGE's website www.bridgecl.org/latest-news/ for more information on when the cards will be available for purchase.