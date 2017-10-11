Search
    Hudson Library honors Friends

    By Hudson Newsroom Today at 8:45 a.m.
    Members of the Friends of the Hudson Library come together for an appreciation lunch hosted by the Hudson Area Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 30. Pictured from left are Jan Standafer, Kathy Coulter, Linda Keller, Laura Whitney, Collette Roche and Joyce Law, president of the Friends. Photo courtesy of Hudson Area Public Library

    Submitted by Hudson Area Public Library

    On Thursday, Sept. 30, the Hudson Area Public Library staff hosted an appreciation lunch for the Friends of the Hudson Library. Hudson Library Director Tina Norris and staff members brought homemade dishes for the meal as a way to recognize and thank the Friends for all of their hard work and many contributions.

    The lunch was a big success with approximately 25 members of the Friends group attending and enjoying themselves.

    The Friends are a group of volunteers who advocate for the library and raise money for enhancements, including collection development, shelving, toys for the children's area, programming options and miscellaneous purchases.

    The Friends raise funds by maintaining the bookstore in the library (open year-round on the upper level) and through semi-annual book sales. Learn more about the Friends by visiting www.hudsonareapubliclibrary.org/friends.

