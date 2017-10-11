Hudson Library honors Friends

The lunch was a big success with approximately 25 members of the Friends group attending and enjoying themselves.

The Friends are a group of volunteers who advocate for the library and raise money for enhancements, including collection development, shelving, toys for the children's area, programming options and miscellaneous purchases.

The Friends raise funds by maintaining the bookstore in the library (open year-round on the upper level) and through semi-annual book sales. Learn more about the Friends by visiting www.hudsonareapubliclibrary.org/friends.