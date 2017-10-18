Historical Society hosts History Pub Crawl on Nov. 11

Join the Historical Society for an afternoon of fun and lively conversation. Meet new friends and look forward to an informative and "spirited" historical presentation on the brewing industry in Wisconsin. Discussion will include interesting local history on the brewing industry as well as the historical background on the establishments visited and their buildings.

The tour will begin at 2 p.m. at Historic Casanova Liquor, 236 Coulee Road, and will include a look at their caves. Tour guides will lead the walking tour to the next stop, Pudge's Bar, and then to their new neighbor, Hop & Barrel Brewing. The tour continues at Stone Tap Gastropub and will conclude at Dick's Bar & Grill.

Discounted drink specials will be offered (not included in ticket price) and light snacks will be provided. Wear comfortable walking shoes and dress for the weather as it is a walking tour. All attendees must be 21 or older.

Reservation are required and space is limited. Tickets are $18 for SCCHS members and $20 for nonmembers — sold on a first-come basis. For reservations, or further information, contact Mary Lesher at 715-441-3789. Tickets can also be purchased during regular tour hours at the Octagon House Museum from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends in October.

Learn more about the Society at www.StCroixCountyHistory.org.