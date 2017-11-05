Christmas Tour of Homes is puttin' on the glitz

Presented by the Hudson Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, this holiday decorating tour features the insides of four homes designed to "wow!" Also included is a guided tour of the first floor of the historical Octagon House. Tickets are currently available online at DiscoverHudsonWI.com or you can call 715-386-8411 to order your tickets. You may also stop by the chamber.

Two tour options

Dazzle Tour: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Tour four amazing Hudson homes, when each home sparkles and glows! The Octagon House will not be open the night of the Dazzle Tour, however your Dazzle ticket may be used to tour the Octagon House during the hours of the Traditional Tours. This self-guided tour does not include transportation. It is strongly recommend that you predetermine your route with the home addresses included on the ticket map. Tickets available for $35.

Traditional Tour: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19

This widely popular, daytime tour includes the four homes, the Octagon House and the convenience of a free shuttle service with stops to dine and shop along the way. Tickets are available for $21 per person ($23 after Nov. 10.)

Craft Sale and Marketplace: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18

Start your tour early with holiday shopping for unique ideas and handcrafted treasures at the Tour of Homes Craft Sale and Marketplace. Visit the Hudson House Grand Hotel at 1616 Crest View Drive, Hudson, before jumping on a shuttle or stop in along the way. Free admission, no tour ticket necessary.

Tickets are now available at www.DiscoverHudsonWI.com. Reserve your ticket online or call 715-386-8411 to order over the phone. Tickets may be picked up now at the chamber office or mailed. They will be available at the chamber office and at the Hudson House Grand Hotel during the event weekend. Tickets must be purchased by Nov. 10 to be included in the grand prize and purple bow drawings.