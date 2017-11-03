PHOTOS: Hudson Rotary hosts annual Halloween parade

The 11 and up age group winners for the Halloween Parade were from left Jack Jensen, Blake Palm, Hevenly Steiner, Blake Palm and Jack Jensen. Rebecca Mariscal / Rivertown Multimedia1 / 6
Korben Bakken took home the ground prize of overall best costume.Rebecca Mariscal / Rivertown Multimedia2 / 6
The winners for the Halloween Parade 8-10 age group were Micah Rambo, Evelyn Elwood, Hailey Johnson, Hayden Cesena and Mary Prescott. Rebecca Mariscal / Rivertown Multimedia3 / 6
The 5-7 age group winners for the Halloween Parade were from left Korben Bakken, Tyler Axel, Charlie Prescott, Andy Schmidt and Matthew Elwood. Rebecca Mariscal / Rivertown Multimedia4 / 6
The Bluske family, left, took second place in the family competition as minions and Gru. The Prescotts, right, took first place as Mary Poppins and Bert. Rebecca Mariscal / Rivertown Multimedia5 / 6
The winners for the 4 and under age category for the Halloween Parade show off their costumes. Pictured with parents from left are Anna and Dorthea Johnson, Dana and Max Persing, Amy and Broden Reidenbach, Andrew and Addison Brackemeyer and Alyssa and Ryker Yengst. Rebecca Mariscal / Rivertown Multimedia6 / 6
The Hudson Rotary Clubs held the annual Halloween parade on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at Raider Stadium.
