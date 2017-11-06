Coloring contest winners get prizes from Hudson Fire Department
1 / 4
2 / 4
3 / 4
4 / 4
Winners from four grade groups in the coloring contest held at the annual Pancake Breakfast in October were recently selected and given their prizes. There was a winner from each group. If the winner lived in Hudson, a fire truck and firefighters drove to their house and presented the prize. One winning family, not from Hudson, was asked to come to the station to receive their prize.
Prizes consisted of an age appropriate book relating to the fire service signed by the firefighters, a Hudson Fire Department water bottle and other items. Firefighters that presented the prizes were Tom Barthman, Bob Schmitz, Charlie Smith, Tom Zeuli, Jessie Hines and Sean O'Brien