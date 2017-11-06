Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Coloring contest winners get prizes from Hudson Fire Department

    By Hudson Newsroom Today at 2:45 p.m.
    Hayden Kohn was the third through fifth grade winner. From left to right: Jessie Hines, Sean O'Brien, Charlie Smith, Hayden Kohn family, Bob Schmitz, Tom Zeuli and Tom Barthman.1 / 4
    Emma Villarreal was the sixth through eighth grade winner. From left to right: Sean O'Brien, Bob Schmitz, Jessie Hines, the Emma Villarrel family, Charlie Smith, Tom Zeuli and Tom Barthman.2 / 4
    Emma Pearson was the K-second grade winner. From left to right: Sean O'Brien, Tom Zeuli, Bob Schmitz, Tom Barthman, Charlie Smith, Jessie Hines and Emma Pearson (front row).3 / 4
    Kendall Wildman was the pre-K winner. From left to right: Tom Zeuli, Sean O'Brien, Bob Schmitz, Kendall Wildman family, Jessie Hines, Tom Barthman and Charlie Smith. Photos by Mary Barthman4 / 4

    Winners from four grade groups in the coloring contest held at the annual Pancake Breakfast in October were recently selected and given their prizes. There was a winner from each group. If the winner lived in Hudson, a fire truck and firefighters drove to their house and presented the prize. One winning family, not from Hudson, was asked to come to the station to receive their prize.

    Prizes consisted of an age appropriate book relating to the fire service signed by the firefighters, a Hudson Fire Department water bottle and other items. Firefighters that presented the prizes were Tom Barthman, Bob Schmitz, Charlie Smith, Tom Zeuli, Jessie Hines and Sean O'Brien

    Explore related topics:LifeeventsHudson
    Advertisement
    randomness