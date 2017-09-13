Hudson students raise money for Water for South Sudan

This past May, the students launched a "Loose Change" drive to collect donations for Water for South Sudan, a non-profit organization that is transforming lives in South Sudan by drilling for life's basic necessity — water. To further build awareness and fundraise, the group also presented to the Hudson Rotary on May 10.

Thanks to the outpouring of support by the E.P. Rock community and a generous $1,300 matching donation from an anonymous donor, the students raised an amazing $2,565 for Water for South Sudan. The class extends a heartfelt thank to everyone for their support. Together, they are making a difference.