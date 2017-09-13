Hudson students raise money for Water for South Sudan
After reading Linda Sue Park's "A Long Walk to Water" and learning about the plight of South Sudan and the desperate need for clean water in this region, a group of students from Cathy Schewe's fifth-grade class were inspired to take action and make a difference for people living in one of the world's poorest countries.
This past May, the students launched a "Loose Change" drive to collect donations for Water for South Sudan, a non-profit organization that is transforming lives in South Sudan by drilling for life's basic necessity — water. To further build awareness and fundraise, the group also presented to the Hudson Rotary on May 10.
Thanks to the outpouring of support by the E.P. Rock community and a generous $1,300 matching donation from an anonymous donor, the students raised an amazing $2,565 for Water for South Sudan. The class extends a heartfelt thank to everyone for their support. Together, they are making a difference.