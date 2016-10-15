Hudson’s LaPean mixes it up in Minnesota

Hudson native Chef Paul LaPean of Nova Restaurant and Wine Bar took his place among the seven local chefs.

“I feel like I don’t belong, but somebody clearly thought I did,” LaPean said.

The charity event was the first culinary competition that LaPean participated in and featured the largest audience he had served. LaPean and the other chefs served their mini-entrees to a crowd of more than 300 people, who then voted to decide the event’s Top Chef.

“I’ve never done an event this large before,” he said. “The most I’ve ever catered for is like 160, so upwards of 350 is going to be a new challenge.”

Despite his nerves before the event, LaPean said the competition went smoothly.

“The event was a success, went flawlessly and was a great learning experience for myself and my staff,” he said.

The event required chefs to use at least one local ingredient, and LaPean created his dish with white wine from 65 Vines Winery in Roberts, pork from Peterson’s Limousin Beef in Somerset and Bread Art of Bayport, Minnesota.

“It’s an arepa with Peterson Limousin pork shoulder, braised pork shoulder that’s braised in 65 Vines white wine,” LaPean said, “with an aji amarillo sauce and a jicama and kohlrabi salad with cactus pear vinaigrette.”

LaPean said he was proud to represent Hudson in this competition.

“It’s a little surreal,” he said. “If somebody had told me a year ago what I was doing today I would have told them they were crazy because I never imagined I’d be doing anything like this.”

Though LaPean didn’t bring home the Top Chef title, that was not his main focus in the event.

“I’m not really in it for the competition. It’s just a neat thing to do,” he said.

As the culinary director of another nonprofit, Better Bites St. Croix Valley, LaPean said he wanted to give back to other organizations.

“It's nice to be able to help out other nonprofits,” he said. “I’ve got volunteers everywhere that help me out, so it's nice to be able to do that for somebody else.”

LaPean first got started cooking 11 years ago as he was attending college and majoring in psychology. He worked at a Chinese restaurant and soon found that he enjoyed cooking far more than psychology.

After eight years as a chef, LaPean said he felt something was missing.

“It just wasn’t as fulfilling as I wanted it to be, so I started looking for a way to give back,” he said.

It was then that LaPean found an opening with Better Bites St. Croix. He started working with them in October 2015 shortly after the nonprofit began in May of that year.

The organization distributes meals to local food shelves. Every Sunday, when Nova closes, LaPean uses the kitchen to make about 100 freezer meals for the River Falls Community Food Pantry.

“It’s been interesting, but you know cooking for the nonprofit world is way different than cooking for restaurants,” he said. “It’s fun. It keeps me on my toes pretty good.”