The Guldans will be honored for their work on Sunday, Oct. 23 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church after the 8:30 a.m.and 10:30 a.m. masses. The couple say they recognized a need in the community and with the help of Fr. Bob O’Connell, the pastor back in 1985, they set about to do something about it.

They went to local grocery stores to ask for donations and got the word out to others about making donations of items or cash to buy food. In those early days, they collected the food and then delivered door-to-door. Once the word got out, the names of those who needed some help reached them.

Initially called the Christian Food Cupboard, the Hudson Food Shelf has continued to grow over the years, in the number of people they serve, the size and quantity of donations they receive and the crew of volunteers who help it all get to those who need it most. With regulation cash donations they receive, the Hudson Food Shelf, along with more than a dozen other community food shelves in the area, is able to get food from the United Way food distribution center in Hudson.

Every week, the food shelf receives between 25 to 30 grocery bags full of food assembled at local grocery stores and purchased by shoppers at checkouts to be sent on to the food shelf. Recently, one area company sent over five pickup trucks full of paper products.

Every Monday, the food shelf is open to distribute fresh produce, baked goods and other items donated every week from County Market and Family Fresh. According to John Guldan, “There is always a need and good people around to help us fill it. It works for everybody.”

In addition to the regular volunteers that work, 12 area churches take turns stacking the food shelves every month. And in the summer and fall, people donate fruit and vegetables fresh from their gardens.

The Guldans continue to volunteer when they are in Hudson, but these days leave for a warmer climate in the winter. Shawn Porter and her husband Spencer have stepped in to manage things and are doing “a fine job” according to Grace.

But whether the donation is a truckload of items or one can of soup, the Guldans want the community to know it all helps in a big way.