Bethel Scandanavian Food Fest is tasty tradition

Looking the part is part of the fun for Joe and Pam Mulvihill. 1 / 5
What better place to celebrate with friends than the annual Bethel Scandinavian Food Fest. From left are Bobbi Pominville, Harriety Gushoe, Yvonne Larson and Teresa Cameron.2 / 5
The Scandinavian Food Fest is for all generations. Pictured is longtime participant Joan Sorensen with grandchildren David and Maren Sorensen.3 / 5
Scandinavian food begins and ends with lefse. made fresh by these talented ladies. From left are Meili Engrebretson, Peg Wall and Shirley Snyder.4 / 5
Scandinavian Food Fest veteran Joan Sorensen shows Becca Benoy the art of the sandbakkel as part of a plan to recruit and train new people for the annual event. (photo submitted)5 / 5
The annual Bethel Lutheran Church Scandanavian Food Fest brought a crowd to the Bethel Highlands campus for homemade Scandanavian specialties, handcrafted items and entertainment. It was food for the soul.