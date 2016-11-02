Search
    Bethel Scandanavian Food Fest is tasty tradition

    By Meg Heaton Today at 7:00 a.m.
    Looking the part is part of the fun for Joe and Pam Mulvihill. 1 / 5
    What better place to celebrate with friends than the annual Bethel Scandinavian Food Fest. From left are Bobbi Pominville, Harriety Gushoe, Yvonne Larson and Teresa Cameron.2 / 5
    The Scandinavian Food Fest is for all generations. Pictured is longtime participant Joan Sorensen with grandchildren David and Maren Sorensen.3 / 5
    Scandinavian food begins and ends with lefse. made fresh by these talented ladies. From left are Meili Engrebretson, Peg Wall and Shirley Snyder.4 / 5
    Scandinavian Food Fest veteran Joan Sorensen shows Becca Benoy the art of the sandbakkel as part of a plan to recruit and train new people for the annual event. (photo submitted)5 / 5

    The annual Bethel Lutheran Church Scandanavian Food Fest brought a crowd to the Bethel Highlands campus for homemade Scandanavian specialties, handcrafted items and entertainment. It was food for the soul.

    Meg Heaton
    Meg Heaton has been a reporter with the Hudson Star Observer since 1990. She has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and Native American Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
    MHeaton@rivertowns.net
    (715) 808-8604
